Travel Channel Originals To Move To Discovery+ As Factual Giant Experiments With Windowing

EXCLUSIVE: A number of long-running Travel Channel originals are set to move to Discovery+ as the factual giant ramps up its experimentation around windowing.

Deadline understands that a handful of Travel Channel originals, most notably in the paranormal space, will run first on the nascent streaming service rather than on the linear network.

The move is the latest example of digital disruption in the traditional programming space as companies look to provide a boon for their streaming services in an effort to bolster subscriber numbers.

Linear networks have traditionally premiered shows before moving to streaming, but Discovery is in talks to “pre-premiere” a number of the Travel Channel’s most popular originals on Discovery+.

While many of these shows will likely eventually air on the linear cable network, it’s a sign of a shift in thinking at the David Zaslav-run company.

It is a similar strategy to that employed by Disney+ and Nat Geo, where the latter’s originals including The World According to Jeff Goldblum, The Right Stuff, Genius and Weird But True! moved to Disney+.

The exact Travel Channel titles that are set to move to Discovery+ have not yet been set in stone but Deadline understands that new seasons of shows such as the long-running Ghost Adventures and The Dead Files are among those that are under consideration for the shift.

A Ghost Adventures spin-off featuring the Cecil Hotel in LA – where Night Stalker Richard Ramirez was thought to have carried out some of his murder spree – was one of the initial launch shows for Discovery+.

The Travel Channel has largely pivoted towards the paranormal in recent years.

Discovery+ is also developing original series in this space and recently struck a multi-year exclusive deal with Hostel director Eli Roth to develop projects in the horror and paranormal realm.

The streamer launched on January 4 with 55,000 hour of programming with plans for originals including a number of 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs, topiary competition Clipped featuring Ugly Betty’s Michael Urie and Martha Stewart and a road-trip adventure series featuring Kevin Hart.