‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Glen Powell Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Glen Powell, who stars alongside Tom Cruise in Paramount and Skydance’s upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, has inked with CAA.

The Austin, TX native is set to begin production next month on JD Dillard’s war epic Devotion, in which he stars and is producing, based on The New York Times bestseller.

Powell plays the lead role in Richard Linklater’s upcoming animated film Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure. He previously starred in the Netflix romantic comedy Set It Up and Linklater’s 2016 feature Everybody Wants Some!! which followed a group of college baseball players in 1980.

Powell’s first feature role was in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over opposite Antonia Banderas and Sylvester Stallone. In 2007, before his first year of college, he landed a role in Denzel Washington’s The Great Debaters. Powell would work with Stallone again in The Expendables 3.

His TV work includes Scream Queens, Into the West, Jack & Bobby, CSI: Miami, NCIS, Without a Trace and Rizzoli & Isles. 

Powell’s additional feature credits include The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, Sand Castle  The Dark Knight Rises, and the $236M-grossing, three-time Oscar nominee Hidden Figures.

Powell continues to be represented by Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

