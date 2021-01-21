‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Aerial Duo Among Crew Set For Fighter Pilot Pic ‘Devotion’

EXCLUSIVE: Top Gun: Maverick aerial DoP Michael FitzMaurice and Aerial Coordinator/Helicopter Camera Pilot Kevin LaRosa Jr are among the crew aboard for fighter pilot movie Devotion, which gets underway next month in Savannah, Georgia.

Sought after pilot LaRosa has worked on a string of blockbusters including Spider Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War and Zack Snyder’s upcoming Army Of The Dead. FitzMaurice is well known for movies including Extraction, Ad Astra, Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and Interstellar on which he was the Edge DoP.

Also aboard in the production team are editor Billy Fox (Straight Outta Compton), costume designer Deirdra Govan (The L Word: Generation Q), stunt co-ordinator Keith Woulard (Sicario), makeup department head Jacenda Burkett (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) and casting director Tamara Notcutt (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before). DNEG is handling VFX.

As we previously covered, DoP is Mank and Raised By Wolves cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt and production design comes from Da 5 Bloods and Hidden Figures designer Wynn Thomas.

Sony pre-bought domestic last fall on the JD Dillard-directed (Sweetheart) Korean war pic, which will star Jonathan Majors (Da 5 Bloods) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) in the lead roles, and is backed by Sicario and La La Land outfit Black Label Media.

The aerial epic will chart the true story of U.S. Navy fighter pilots, Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner, two young men from different worlds. Initiated together into the VF-32 squadron, they are pushed to their limits flying a new design of fighter jet. Their friendship is tested to the hilt when one of them is shot down behind enemy lines.

Also starring are Thomas Sadoski, Joe Jonas, Daren Kagasoff, Christina Jackson and Spencer Neville.

Dillard will direct from a screenplay written by Jake Crane and Jonathan A. Stewart, based on the book by Adam Makos. Producers are Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill for Black Label, which is fully financing. STX acquired international rights prior to Toronto last year and will distribute in UK and Ireland.