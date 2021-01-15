‘Top Class’ Docuseries About High School Basketball Dynasty Set At IMDb TV From Amazon Studios & Uninterrupted – Trailer & Premiere Date

“You got the Lakers, you got the Clippers and you got Sierra Canyon High School.”

IMDb TV is teaming with LeBron James and Maverick Carter on Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, a docuseries about a new mecca of high school athletics just outside of Los Angeles. Check out the trailer above.

Executive produced by James and Carter as part of their Uninterrupted brand, Top Class follows six principal players during the highly publicized 2019-20 season of Sierra Canyon School’s boys basketball program. The back-to-back state champion Trailblazers exploded onto basketball’s national stage with one of the highest-profile classes in history, including some of the nation’s highest-ranking players: BJ Boston, Amari Bailey, Bronny James, Shy Odom, Zaire Wade and Ziaire Williams.

“Not only are they the children of celebrities,” we hear in the trailer, “they are celebrities themselves.” James’ father is the Lakers star, and Wade is the son of Dwyane Wade.

Top Class provides exclusive access to the team as they balance the pressures of competing on a global stage while finding success at one of the most academically elite high schools in the country. With a third consecutive state championship on the line, led by their head coach Andre Chevalier, the most-Instagrammed high school basketball team in America navigates everything from daily life to playing in sold-out arenas.

The six-episode series bows February 26 on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service.

“We are thrilled to partner with Uninterrupted on Top Class, a story that speaks to executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s unique and innovative ability to tell distinctive, culture-defining stories for all audiences,” said Lauren Anderson, Co-Head of Content and Programming for IMDb TV. “Telling a story beyond sports and highlighting how the team’s intelligence and competitive streak seamlessly transfer to the classroom, the docuseries captures the devotion, resilience and raw emotion experienced by the players, coaches, and families through every setback and victory – both on and off the court.”