Tony Revolori In Talks For ‘Willow’ Series On Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: Spider-Man franchise’s Tony Revolori is in negotiations for a lead role opposite Ellie Bamber, Cailee Spaeny and Erin Kellyman in Willow, Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s upcoming TV series follow-up to the 1988 fantasy movie, with the film’s star Warwick Davis reprising his title role, I have learned. The new incarnation of Willow comes from Jonathan Kasdan, who wrote the pilot and serves as co-showrunner alongside Wendy Mericle; the original film’s director Ron Howard and writer Bob Dolman; as well as Lucasfilm, which produced the movie. Reps for Disney+ and Lucasfilm declined comment.

The series, which marks Lucasfilm’s first venture into non-Star Wars storytelling since 2015, will take place years after the events of the film. It introduces all-new characters to the enchanted realm of fairy queens and two-headed Eborsisk monsters, and welcomes back its hero Willow Ufgood (Davis).

No additional details about the series’ storyline have been released. According to circulated casting information for the series, it revolves around a group on a mission to save a kidnapped prince. The members of the team include Dove (Bamber), an unassuming kitchen maid whose backstory resembles that of Willow from the movie. Proven that she is “the chosen one,” she is joined on the journey by Kit (Spaeny), the princess whose twin brother was abducted. Kellyman plays Jade, a servant who is Kit’s best friend and moral compass. Also part of the group is a guy, referred to as Boorman, who echoes Val Kilmer’s character in the movie. It is not entire clear if Revolori portrays that character, a thief and liar who joins the quest in exchange for getting out of prison.

Executive producing the series are Kasdan, Mericle, Howard and Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan. Dolman is a consulting producer. Roopesh Parekh and Hannah Friedman are co-executive producers; Julia Cooperman is a producer.

Willow is slated to film in Wales, where much of the original film was shot.

Revolori is known for playing Flash in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far from Home and the upcoming third film in the current incarnation of the Marvel franchise. He also had a memorable co-starring turn in Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel and will soon be seen in Anderson’s next film, The French Dispatch. His TV series credits include Royalties and Servant. Revolori is repped by WME and Circle of Confusion.