Tony Chambers Now Leading Disney Theatrical Distribution, Taking Over For Cathleen Taff

In the midst of some massive restructuring at Disney, Deadline has confirmed that Disney vet Tony Chambers has been upped to EVP of Theatrical Distribution. He’ll oversee both domestic and international film distribution as well as home entertainment. I understand that there’s even reassignments going on in the corporate communications and publicity departments as well in regards to which executives oversee certain areas of coverage.

He replaces Cathleen Taff who took over global distribution when Dave Hollis left in 2018. Taff is still with Disney as President of Production Services, Franchise Management and Multicultural Engagement. The new reorg which Disney underwent months ago, puts more of a focus on streaming with the distribution side figuring out the better route for a film’s release: theatrical or Disney+. Disney has already, due to the pandemic, sent big screen releases Soul, Mulan, Hamilton, among others to its news streaming service. However, CEO Bob Chapek during the studio’s early December investor day indicated that Disney wasn’t going to turn its back on theatrical once Covid quells; many of the big screen IP responsible for series being spawned on Disney+

Chambers reports to Justin Connolly, President, Platform Distribution. Connolly reports to Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

Chambers, who has been at Disney for over 25 years, and is based in the UK, recently as SVP of Studio Distribution and UK and Ireland country manager, will lead and integrate all distribution activities across theatrical and home entertainment, including domestic and international theatrical distribution of all films produced and released by Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Feature Animation, Pixar Animation Studio, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, Blue Sky Studios and Searchlight Pictures. No word yet if Chambers will relocate to LA in his new post.

During his tenure at Disney since 1995, he has held various positions including head of studio sales and distribution for Europe, Middle East and Africa, as well as general manager of emerging markets, where he led ops in the Middle East, Israel, Africa, Turkey Greece and Cyprus.

Variety first had the news about Chambers.