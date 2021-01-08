Click to Skip Ad
Tommy Lasorda Remembered: Vin Scully Praises Dodgers Icon, Billy Crystal Says Baseball “Is Crying” As Tributes Pour In

Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda in 1982 AP Photo

For decades, the name “Tommy Lasorda” has been synonymous with not just The Dodgers, but also with Los Angeles. Fittingly, it seemed like the whole town took to Twitter to pay tribute to the Hall of Fame manager who guided the Dodgers to two World Championships.

Among the L.A. icons who remembered Lasorda were Magic Johnson, Billy Crystal, Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Lakers, the Rams, USC Trojans Athletics, the L.A.P.D, the chief of the L.A.F.D. and the great Vin Scully.

The Dodgers organization itself posted a lengthy statement that recognized Lasorda’s seventy-one seasons affiliated with the club, as well as his status as one of baseball’s most popular ambassadors.

Scully said there are two things he will always remember about Lasorda: his enthusiasm and his determination.

Other baseball greats, teams and the league itself posted tributes.

Memories and memorials from L.A.’s biggest names and institutions poured in.

Lasorda’s popularity among fellow sports legends was not limited to baseball greats.

