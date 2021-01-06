Los Angeles Dodgers Great Tommy Lasorda Released From Hospital After Seven Weeks & “Resting Comfortably” – Update

UPDATED, 6:05 PM: Los Angeles Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda has been released from the hospital where he had been since mid-November. The team reported that the Hall of Famer is “resting comfortably” at his home.

PREVIOUSLY, November 15: Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County and is in intensive care, the Dodgers announced Sunday.

“Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County,” the team said in a statement on Twitter. “Lasorda, 93, was admitted and he is in intensive care, resting comfortably. The family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time.”

Lasorda does not have COVID-19, according to a TMZ report, which indicated he has been hospitalized for about a week. He is sedated and on a ventilator, the report said. Some reports indicated he had a heart condition.

Lasorda was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997. He has spent more than 70 years in the Dodgers’ organization, managing the team from 1976-1996. His teams won 1,599 games, two World Series and two more National League pennants during his tenure.

In retirement, he coached the US national team to a gold medal at the 2000 Olympics. He was also a pitcher for the Dodgers, dating to their Brooklyn days.

A fiery manager known to toss around a few expletives to rally his team, Lasorda became a familiar face on television and in films, often playing himself.