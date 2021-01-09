Dodger Great Tommy Lasorda Honored Before Los Angeles Lakers-Chicago Bulls Game With Silent Tribute

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls share a moment of silence for Tommy Lasorda before an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Lasorda, the fiery Hall of Fame manager who guided the Los Angeles Dodgers to two World Series titles and later became an ambassador for the sport he loved during his 71 years with the franchise, died Thursday. He was 93. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Los Angeles Lakers honored one of the city’s greats tonight, hosting a brief tribute before the team’s National Basketball Association game against the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center.

A screen projected a photo of the late Tommy Lasorda in his Dodgers uniform, and quickly gave some highlights of his career. which included championships with the Dodgers and an Olympic gold medal as the manager of the US baseball team. Lasorda died today at 93.

The announcer then asked for a moment of silence for the players and personnel in the darkened arena to honor the former Dodgers manager, who passed away today at age 93. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which has made Los Angeles the most infected city in the country, there were no fans in attendance.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles City Hall was lit up in Dodger Blue tonight to honor Lasorda.