Tom LaBonge Dies: Councilman Dubbed ‘Mr. Los Angeles’ Served City For 39 Years, Was 67

Tom LaBonge, an ebullient city councilman who served a district spanning Hollywood, the Universal City area, and the Greek Theater in Los Feliz from 2001 to 2015, died Thursday of unknown causes at his Silver Lake home. He was 67 and was known as “Mr. Los Angeles” for his vast knowledge of the city and its history.

A 39-year veteran of Los Angeles politics, LaBonge was a huge supporter of Griffith Park, working to expand its size by hundreds of acres and protect its wilder parts from development. He had a passion for constituent events, often handing out loaves of pumpkin bread baked by local nuns.

Among LaBonge’s background was time spent as the chairman of the Arts, Parks, Health and Aging committee

“He was such an irrepressible cheerleader for Los Angeles — a walking encyclopedia of all the amazing things and spots and neighborhoods and institutions in L.A.,” said Councilman Mike Bonin to the Los Angeles Times. “He was the Huell Howser of L.A. politics, a spirit that was always optimistic and in love with the city.”