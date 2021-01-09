Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

ESPN+ Adds Rebooted ‘SportsNation’ And Stephen A. Smith Half-Hour In Studio Streaming Push

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Pilot Season 2021: What To Expect Amid The Pandemic & Status Of Leftover 2020 Broadcast Pilots
Read the full story

Tom LaBonge Dies: Councilman Dubbed ‘Mr. Los Angeles’ Served City For 39 Years, Was 67

AP

Tom LaBonge, an ebullient city councilman who served a district spanning Hollywood, the Universal City area, and the Greek Theater in Los Feliz from 2001 to 2015, died Thursday of unknown causes at his Silver Lake home. He was 67 and was known as “Mr. Los Angeles” for his vast knowledge of the city and its history.

A 39-year veteran of Los Angeles politics, LaBonge was a huge supporter of Griffith Park, working to expand its size by hundreds of acres and protect its wilder parts from development. He had a passion for constituent events, often handing out loaves of pumpkin bread baked by local nuns.

Among LaBonge’s background was time spent as the chairman of the Arts, Parks, Health and Aging committee

“He was such an irrepressible cheerleader for Los Angeles — a walking encyclopedia of all the amazing things and spots and neighborhoods and institutions in L.A.,” said Councilman Mike Bonin to the Los Angeles Times. “He was the Huell Howser of L.A. politics, a spirit that was always optimistic and in love with the city.”

Born in Los Angeles on Oct. 6, 1953, LaBonge grew up in Silver Lake as the seventh of eight boys. He was a graduate of John Marshall High School and Cal State Los Angeles,

In 1978, LaBonge began a 15-year stint with Councilman John Ferraro, whose district he went on to represent decades later. He later became an aide to Mayor Richard Riordan, and also worked for a time at the Department of Water and Power.

LaBonge was a key to the development of the Sister Cities program, which connected Los Angeles with cities around the world, and the restoration of the Griffith Observatory. He was also a major supporter of the Los Angeles Public Library and its photo collection and an advocate for the deals that returned NFL football to the city after a long hiatus.

LaBonge is survived by his wife, Brigid Manning, daughter Mary-Cate LaBonge and son Charles LaBonge, both of Los Angeles; as well as brothers Brian LaBonge of Glendale, Dennis LaBonge of Newport Beach, Robert LaBonge of Malibu, Timothy LaBonge of Desert Hot Springs and Mark LaBonge of Los Angeles.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad