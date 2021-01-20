Tom Holland Teases Disneyland’s Upcoming Spider-Man Attraction

Tom Holland unveiled a handful of details about Disneyland’s newest ride inspired by his Marvel superhero, Spider-Man.

In a video posted on Tuesday, the Cherry and Onward actor gave fans and theme park enthusiasts a rundown on what to expect when the upcoming attraction opens up for business.

“Peter has started an initiative called W.E.B., which is the worldwide engineering brigade and he is giving a presentation on this new piece of tech that they’ve invented which is the web slinger vehicle,” he shared in a video posted by Disney Parks. “He’s going to be giving them a tour and something goes wrong and he needs everybody to help him out and save the day.”

The new ride will be just one part of Disneyland’s Avengers Campus, which will also feature other interactive attractions inspired by Black Panther and The Guardians of the Galaxy. Other Marvel characters set to appear in the new part of the park will include Doctor Strange, Thor, Black Widow, The Wasp and more.

While theme parks have seen a major blow in business given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Holland expressed excitement for future park-goers.

“For me personally, that’s the most I’ve ever felt like Spider-Man, so everyone’s going to get to share that experience which is so awesome,” he said. “I’m just excited for it to open and I want to go ride it again.”

See the teaser for the new theme park ride above.