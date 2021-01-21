Tom Hanks Universal Amblin Sci-Fi Movie ‘Bios’ Heads To Late Summer

As expected, here’s more shifting of the Q1 theatrical release schedule: Universal Amblin Entertainment’s Bios, which stars Tom Hanks, will open now on Aug. 13, taking the place of an untitled Blumhouse movie that Uni had there.

The pic, directed by Miguel Sapochnik, was dated for April 16. Written by Craig Luck, who is making his feature film writing debut, and Ivor Powel (associate producer of Blade Runner and Alien), Bios takes place on a post-apocalyptic earth, where a robot, built to protect the life of his creator’s beloved dog, learns about life, love, friendship and what it means to be human.

Bios is currently scheduled against Screen Gems/Sony’s Don’t Breathe 2, and 20th Century Studios’ thriller Deep Water starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

Producers of Bios are Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine and Powell. EPs are Oscar winner Robert Zemeckis, Luck, Sapochnik, Andy Berman and Adam Merims.

Universal just released the Hanks western News of the World for this year’s awards season which critics have enjoyed at 87% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Unfortunately, due the pandemic with 60% of the nation’s cinemas closed over the holiday season, the movie didn’t fare well at the domestic box office with $8.7M to date stateside. As Deadline first reported, Uni sold foreign on News of the World to Netflix in order to make bank on the film.