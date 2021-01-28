Hot Package: Luca Guadagnino Eyes New Project ‘Bones & All’ With Timothée Chalamet And Taylor Russell Circling Lead Roles

EXCLUSIVE: The Call Me By Your Name team finally might be reuniting. Sources tell Deadline that Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino are eyeing a new movie and bringing Taylor Russell along for the ride. Chalamet and Russell are in talks to star in Bones & All with Guadagnino directing. Dave Kajganich penned the script. No start date has been set.

Not much is known about the project other than it being a horror-love story revolving around Chalamet and Russell’s characters. The package already is gaining steam as sources add that multiple bidders are interested.

Following the success of Call Me By Your Name, Chalamet and Guadagnino have considered several ways to reunite over the years, but scheduling always got in the way. The Sony Classics drama went on to earn several Oscar nominations including Best Actor for Chalamet and Best Picture. Russell’s star also has been on the rise since her breakout role in Netflix’s reboot of Lost in Space and her recent turn in the critically acclaimed Waves, which earned her some of the best reviews of her young career and included a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Actor.

Chalamet next can be seen in Dune as well as Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, both of which come out later this year. Russell recently wrapped production on the final season of Lost in Space and Guadagnino’s HBO series We Are Who We Are bowed this past fall.