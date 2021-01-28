Tim Robbins To Star In ‘The Power’ As Rainn Wilson Departs Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Tim Robbins has been tapped as a lead opposite Leslie Mann in The Power, Amazon’s 10-episode thriller drama series based on Naomi Alderman’s feminist sci-fi book, from Sister, Alderman and director Reed Morano.

The world of The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, all teenage girls in the world develop the power to electrocute people at will. It’s hereditary, it’s inbuilt, and it can’t be taken away from them. The Power follows a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Moldova, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.

Robbins will play Daniel Dandon, the self-righteous and self-important Republican governor of Washington state and constant thorn in the side of Margot Cleary-Lopez (Mann), the Democratic mayor of Seattle.

Rainn Wilson originally was cast in the role last February when the series was gearing for production. When filming was delayed for months by the coronavirus pandemic, Wilson became unavailable.

Currently in production, The Power is produced by Sister and executive produced by Jane Featherstone, Naomi de Pear, Naomi Alderman, Reed Morano and Claire Wilson. The series is produced by Tim Bricknell.

The Power was created by Alderman, who led an all-female writers’ room that worked on the first season.

Robbins won an Academy Award for Mystic River, Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival for The Player and three Golden Globes for The Player, Short Cuts and Mystic River. His recent TV series credits include Castle Rock, Here and Now and The Brink.

As a film director, in 2019, Robbins debuted his documentary film on the transformative power of art in prisons, 45 Seconds of Laughter, at the Venice Film Festival and the New York Film Festival.

Robbins sponsors educational programs with the Actors’ Gang that provide arts education to thousands of elementary, middle and high school students in underserved communities in the L.A. area. Since 2006, the Actors’ Gang’s Prison Project has provided theatrical workshops to incarcerated men and women in the California prison system. Recognized by the California Department of Corrections, the U.S. Department of Justice, and the California governor and legislature, the program provides effective rehabilitation that significantly reduces recidivism rates for those who participate.

Robbins is repped by ICM Partners.