Tim Bogert Dies: Bassist With Jeff Beck, Vanilla Fudge, Cactus Was 76

Tim Bogert, who was part of such major acts as Vanilla Fudge and Cactus, and later in the super-group Beck, Bogert & Appice, died today of cancer at 76. His death was confirmed by his former bandmate Carmine Appice.

At his death, he was working with Beck and Appice on a forthcoming live Beck, Bogert & Appice album

Bogert was long considered one of the great rock bassists during the heyday of the genre in the 1960s and ’70s, one of the few early rockers whose solos could hold an audience.

Musicians Institute, a Hollywood music school where Bogert taught, issued a statement mourning his passing.

“Today we mourn the loss of our friend and former faculty member, #TimBogert. A statement from MI Bass instructor, Maurice Verloop: MI and the global bass community have had the great fortune of experiencing one the great pioneers of bass guitar in our lifetime. We celebrate his contributions as an artist, educator and human being. His groove will live on through all the students he inspired and his impressive catalog of recordings. You are missed.”

Born John Voorhis Bogert III on Aug. 27, 1944 in New York City, Bogert was part of Vanilla Fudge from 1967-1968, recording five albums with a band that included Appice. They both moved on to form Cactus, and started playing with Beck when his Jeff Beck Group group disbanded. That evolved into the power trio Beck, Bogert & Appice in 1972, which lasted into 1975.

Bogert played bass guitar on Bo Diddley’s The 20th Anniversary of Rock ‘n’ Roll all-star album.

Throughout the ensuing years, Bogert teamed with such acts as Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir, the UK group Boxer, and with guitarist Rick Derringer. In 1981 Bogert became a faculty member at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood.

The Hollywood Rock Hall of Fame recognized Bogert in 1999, and he again teamed with Appice in a series of touring groups.

No information was immediately available on survivors.