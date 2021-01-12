Tim Blake Nelson Joins Shout! Studios & Hideout Pictures’ Western ‘Old Henry’

EXCLUSIVE: Tim Blake Nelson has signed on to star in Shout! Studios and Hideout Pictures’ action western Old Henry.

The movie, which is written and directed by Potsy Ponciroli, follows a widowed farmer and his son who warily take in a mysterious, injured man with a satchel of cash. Shannon Houchins and Mike Hagerty are producing. EPs are Garson Foos, Bob Emmer, Jordan Fields, Alex Siskin, and Trevor O’Neil.

Nelson, whose work spans acting, directing, producing and writing, recently starred in Warner Bros’ Just Mercy and the HBO multi-Emmy winning limited DC series Watchmen. His turn in Watchmen as the vigilante Looking Glass earned Nelson a Critic’s Choice nomination in the supporting actor drama series category.

His feature credits include the Coen Brothers’ O Brother, Where Art Thou? and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, as well as Lincoln, The Incredible Hulk, Meet the Fockers, Minority Report and the upcoming Guillero del Toro feature Nightmare Alley.

Nelson’s play Socrates premiered at The Public Theater in New York City in 2019. Other playwriting credits include The Grey Zone and Eye of God, both of which Nelson adapted and directed for the screen.

Nelson is a Grammy Award winner for his performance of “In the Jailhouse Now” on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack which won Album of the Year.

Nelson is repped by UTA, Gateway Management Company, and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette & Feldman.

Shout! Studios is the multi-platform entertainment production arm of Shout! Factory.