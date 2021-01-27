A24 Takes World Rights To Under-The-Radar Ghost Story ‘The Eternal Daughter’ Starring Tilda Swinton & Exec-Produced By Martin Scorsese

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a hot one. A24 has boarded world rights to under-the-radar ghost story The Eternal Daughter, starring Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton.

Shot in secret in Wales during lockdown, the project re-teams Swinton with director Joanna Hogg after they recently collaborated on lauded Sundance movie The Souvenir and the upcoming The Souvenir Part 2, which will debut later this year.

The mystery-drama, currently in post-production, will chart the story of a middle-aged daughter and her elderly mother who must confront long-buried secrets when they return to their former family home, a once-grand manor that has become a nearly vacant hotel brimming with mystery.

The film is produced by Normal People, The Favourite and Room producers Element Pictures and JWH Films, with development and production backing from BBC Film. As he did on The Souvenir, Martin Scorsese serves as executive producer.

Cast is also understood to include Joseph Mydell, Carly Davies and Alfie Sankey-Green.

A24 handled U.S. distribution on festival favorite The Souvenir and is aboard for follow-up The Souvenir Part 2.

Swinton has form in the genre space including Luca Guadagnino horror pic Suspiria and Jim Jarmusch’s Only Lovers Left Alive. She is currently filming George Miller’s mystery-drama Three Thousand Years Of Longing with Idris Elba. A24 has had success with genre fare including The Lighthouse, Midsommar and Hereditary.