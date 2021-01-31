Musicians Behind TikTok’s ‘Bridgerton: The Musical’ Talk Creative Process, Broadway Aspirations

On the heels of a successful Netflix debut, Bridgerton has taken over TikTok thanks to the skills of two musically-inclined creators. TikTok users and Bridgerton: The Musical creators Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear spoke to Today about how their social media show came together.

“We were obsessed with the show. Who doesn’t love it? There’s so much drama, such great storytelling and I finished bingeing it and there was one piece of dialogue that stood out among the rest, and I flew to my piano,” Barlow told Today’s TMRW.

Barlow first created “Daphne’s Song,” inspired by Phoebe Dynevor’s character, which went viral on the social media platform. Barlow’s number circulated TikTok, garnering reactions from fellow Bridgerton-viewers and inspired collaborator Emily Bear.

Bear, who studied at Julliard and New York University, showed off her musical knowledge with the trend and began collaborating with Barlow, with whom she previously worked for another musical project.

“We write incredibly fast together, so it’s just sort of like a yin-and-yang situation when we write,” Barlow said. “Our skill sets are so complementary. And so when I am I lacking in a place or I’m losing my inspiration, she always knows what to do.”

Though the two musicians have certainly caught the attention of thousands of TikTok users and Netflix executives alike, their aspirations lie beyond the digital space as they both look to Broadway. In the meantime, however, the Bridgerton team, including author Julia Quinn, has shown support for the creative duo.

“It’s insane. To have created something that inspired so many people to tap into their own creativity is honestly the coolest part for us,” Bear added. “Because we’re creators ourselves and we thrive off of being inspired and so the fact that we can have that effect on other creatives, it’s very humbling.”