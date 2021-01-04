Tiffany Haddish To Star in Adaptation Of ‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ For MGM And Plan B

Click to Skip Ad
Tiffany Haddish To Star In Sci-Fi 'Landscape With Invisible Hand' For MGM And Brad Pitt's Plan B
EXCLUSIVE: After making a name for herself in the comedy realm, Tiffany Haddish has found her first major role in a sci-fi pic. Deadline is hearing she is in final negotiations to star in MGM, Plan B and Annapurna’s adaptation of National Book Award winner M.T. Anderson’s novel Landscape with Invisible Hand. Bad Education director Cory Finley is writing and directing.

Plan B and Annapurna landed the rights in 2017, developed together and brought the package to MGM. The pic will be released theatrically in the U.S. via MGM’s distribution and marketing joint venture United Artists Releasing. Plan B and Annapurna are producing.

The film is Finley’s follow-up to his Emmy-winning Bad Education starring Hugh Jackman, which premiered to rave reviews at TIFF in 2019, and his acclaimed debut Thoroughbreds starring Anya Taylor-Joy, which premiered at Sundance. Published in 2017 to rave reviews and compared to films such as District 9 and The Truman ShowLandscape with Invisible Hand depict a near future in which an alien species known as the Vuvv has taken over Earth. After the Vuvv’s labor-saving technology causes Earth’s job market and global economy to collapse, a teenager and his girlfriend cook up a way to make much-needed money by broadcasting their dating life to the fascinated aliens. Unfortunately, things go badly when, over time, the two teens come to hate each other and can’t break up without bankrupting their families.

Haddish has established herself as one of the most sought-after comedic actresses after her breakthrough performance in Girls Trip. She’s earned an Emmy as a guest host on Saturday Night Live, and her Netflix special Black Mitzvah received Emmy and Grammy nominations as well.
 
Haddish’s upcoming projects include The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, The Card Counter and Here Today. She’s repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. 

