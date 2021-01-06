‘Ties That Bind’ Drama In Works At NBC From Deirdre Shaw & Keshet

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development Ties That Bind, a drama based on Elizabeth Coleman’s Secret Bridesmaids’ Business stage play and book, from writer Deirdre Shaw (Bluff City Law), Keshet Studios and Universal Television.

Written by Shaw, Ties That Bind is based on Coleman’s stage play Secret Bridesmaids’ Business inspired by her book, and Seven Studios-produced Australian miniseries of the same name which aired on Seven Network and was distributed by Keshet International. Ties That Bind is described as an elevated soapy thriller in which three women make a promise to one another that leads them to embark on dangerous secrets that threaten to implode their lives. Facing dire consequences, they must rely on the power of their friendship to survive.

Shaw executive produces with Peter Traugott (Keshet Studios), Avi Nir (Keshet Media Group), Alon Shtruzman (Keshet International), Julie McGauran, Maryanne Carroll and Amanda Crittenden. Universal Television is the studio.

Shaw served as Co-Executive Producer on NBC/Universal TV’s Bluff City Law, which aired for one season. Previously, she worked on the CW’s Jane The Virgin, starting as Co-Producer in Season 3, rising to Co-Executive Producer in the fifth and final season. She was most recently a Consulting Producer on Netflix drama Spinning Out.

Shaw is also a fiction writer and author of the novel Love or Something Like It, published by Random House. She is repped by ICM Partners and The Cartel.