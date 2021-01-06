Thriller ‘The Survivalist’ Fleshes Out Cast With ‘The Loudest Voice’ Actress Jenna Leigh Green

EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Leigh Green (Sabrina The Teenage Witch) is the latest cast-member revealed to have joined thriller The Survivalist, starring John Malkovich (Billions), Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Vikings), Ruby Modine (Shameless) and Thaddeus Street (The Deuce).

The Yale Productions feature recently wrapped in the Tri-state area.

Jon Keeyes directed the movie from an original script by Matthew Rogers. It takes place a year and a half after the fall of civilization from a virus outbreak. A former FBI agent (Meyers) is forced to protect a young woman, who is immune to the disease, from a dangerous gang hunting her led by a psychopath who believes he’s going to use her to save the world (Malkovich).

Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman are producing via their Yale Productions banner alongside Keeyes. Executive producers and financiers include Michael J. Rothstein, Roman Kopelevich, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, Michael Barnett, Rob Dubar, Peter Anske, Lee Broda, Joel Michaely, Gregory Ruden, Michael and Jackie Palkovicz, and Bill Green.

Red Sea Media is handling international sales.

Leigh Street is best known for her role as Libby Chessler in hit 90s series Sabrina the Teenage Witch. She recently played Fox corp comms exec Irena Briganti in Showtime’s The Loudest Voice and previously co-starred in Guy Nattiv’s Skin with Jamie Bell. On stage, she played Nessarose in Broadway musical smash Wicked.

Leigh Street is represented by Don Buchwald & Associates and Jeremy Katz at The Katz Company.