‘This Is Us’ Tops Tuesday Ratings; ‘The Resident’ And ‘Prodigal Son’ Season Premieres Dip

This Is Us ticked down a tenth in the adults 18-49 demographic to a 0.9 rating and netted 5.31 million viewers, but it was still enough for NBCs flagship drama to lead Tuesday in primetime. Despite the dip, This Is Us continues to do well in delayed viewing in the demo and total viewers; last week’s episode is already up to a 3.2 in the demo.

After last week’s season premiere, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (0.4, 2.60M) was also down a tenth in the demo last night. Meanwhile, Nurses ticked up in the demo to a 0.4 and took in 2.60 million viewers. The trio of shows gave NBC the overall victory in the demo.

Fox saw a pair of season premieres, kicking off with the fourth season of The Resident (0.6, 3.77M) scrubbing in. The medical drama took a two-tenths hit in the demo from its Season 3 finale and a decrease in viewers from its Season 3 high of 4.92 million. The Season 2 premiere of Prodigal Son (0.5, 2.30M) also took a hit from its freshman season finale.

The CW served the two-part Season 2 premiere of Two Sentence Horror Stories (0.1, 576,000; 0.1, 474K) as well as the U.S. debut of Trickster (0.1, 441K).

Elsewhere, ABC’s presentation of Captain America: Winter Soldier (0.5, 2.23M) dipped from last week’s presentation of

The Lion King. CBS aired reruns of NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted but was the night’s most-watched broadcast network in Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliates.