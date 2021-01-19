‘This Is Us’ To Air Repeat Instead Of Original Episode Tonight Due To Covid-Related Production Delays

This Is Us fans who are hoping to find out what happened to Kevin after the ominous car crash teaser at the end of last week’s episode will have to wait a bit longer.

“No new episode of This Is Us tonight – Covid-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks,” series creator/executive producer announced on Twitter this morning, Jan. 19, before giving fans something to look forward to. “But the next few are big ones, and we are close, so we hope you’ll hang in there with us. Sorry!”

Because of the massive surge of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County, This Is Us was one of many Los Angeles-based series whose return from a holiday hiatus was delayed, so other shows also may not be able to deliver a new episode in time for air this month. For This Is Us, the delay is believed to be about a week and a half.

The acclaimed NBC family drama, which yesterday landed three Critics Choice TV nominations, for the series and stars Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley, resumed filming yesterday, Jan. 18.

It will air repeats tonight, Jan 19, and next Tuesday, Jan. 26, with a fresh episode slated for Feb. Feb. 2.