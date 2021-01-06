‘This Is Us’ Returns To Top Tuesday Ratings; ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Premiere Ticks Up

NBC’s return of This Is Us topped Tuesday in the primetime ratings, delivering a 1.0 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 2.96 million viewers, a tenth dip compared with its last fresh episode in November. The return served as a lead-in to the Season 2 premiere of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (0.5, 2.96M), which climbed a tenth in the demo from its freshman finale and drew its best viewership total since its series premiere as it settled in to its new Tuesday home behind NBC’s marquee drama (Zoey’s aired on Sundays in its Season 1).

NBC wrapped the evening with a new episode of Nurses (0.3, 2.56M), which was down in the demo week over week.

ABC aired a presentation of the live-action movie The Lion King (0.7, 3.64M) before airing ABC News’ coverage of the Georgia runoff (0.4, 1.79M). The network topped the night overall in the demo.

Elsewhere, CBS was No. 1 in viewers with an all-repeat lineup, with NCIS netting the night’s largest audience with 5.57 million viewers. Fox’s night was occupied by the Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip special (0.4, 1.79M), while the CW aired World’s Funniest Animals (0.1, 893,000) and repeats of Masters of Illusion.