‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot Scores ABC Pilot Order Along With Regina Hicks’ Sorority Comedy & ‘Maggie’ From ‘Life In Pieces’ Team

The Wonder Years reboot has been picked up to pilot by ABC alongside two other comedy projects.

The reboot of the classic 1980s family comedy drama was handed a pilot production commitment last summer and is now set to shoot its pilot this spring.

It will be set in the same era as the original, looking at how a black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama in the turbulent late 1960s made sure it was The Wonder Years for them too.

The new iteration comes from Dave exec producer Saladin Patterson, who writes and exec produces. The original series’ star Fred Savage will direct and exec produce, while Empire co-creator Lee Daniels and his Lee Daniels Entertainment partner Marc Velez will exec produce with the original co-creator Neal Marlens on board as a consultant.

The single camera comedy comes from 20th Television.

It will be joined by Maggie and Regina Hicks’ sorority comedy.

The Untitled Regina Hicks Project is a multi-camera comedy, from ABC Signature and exec producers Viola Davis & Julius Tennon and Larry Wilmore.

It follows three former sorority sisters who lost touch after college reunite during a pivotal point in their lives. They realize sometimes it’s okay to crack and when you do, no one will be there for you like your friends.

The project first emerged in 2017, known then as Black Don’t Crack, written by Insecure writer Hicks. ABC was keen on the show and has rolled it through a few development seasons.

Finally, Maggie, which was in development as part of ABC’s second cycle process, comes from Family Guy and Life in Pieces writer Maggie Mull, daughter of Clue actor Martin Mull, and Life in Pieces creator Justin Adler. The pair exec produce with Free Solo producer Evan Hayes. 20th Television produces.

Based on Tim Curcio’s short film, the single-camera comedy follows a young woman trying to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic. She can see everyone’s future, but her present is a mess.