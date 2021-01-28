‘The Witch Boy’: Netflix To Release Animated Musical From Oscar-Nominated Director Minkyu Lee

Minkyu Lee’s world of sorcery and shapeshifting will take center stage in The Witch Boy, Netflix’s newest animated musical feature film.

Hailing from the Oscar-nominated Adam and Dog director and based on Molly Knox Osterag’s New York Times bestselling novel series of the same name, The Witch Boy takes place in a secret, magical community where girls are born to be witches and boys grow into shapeshifters. The Lee’s protagonist, Aster, is surprised to discover his emerging witch powers. But when a mysterious force endangers his world, he must embark on a journey to learn the truth behind himself, his powers and all the magic around him.

The Witch Boy will also feature original music by the Grammy-nominated sister trio Haim. Maria Melnik writes the script with Roy Lee, Miri Yoon and Ryan Harris producing. Vertigo Entertainment produces the feature and Netflix releases.

“It has been a life-long dream of mine to create an animated film that pushes the medium forward, both in content and form. The connection between this dream, my experiences, and Aster and Juniper’s story is what draws me to this film every day,” Lee said. “I am grateful to be creating this with the wonderful team at Netflix. My hope is that this film, by celebrating queerness and “otherness”, will come to audiences around the world as something truly special.”