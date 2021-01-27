‘The Widower’: NBC Sets Premiere Dates For Three-Part True-Crime Docuseries

NBC has a date with a killer next month — three dates, actually. The network said today that its three-part true-crime docuseries The Widower, from the producers of Dateline NBC, will premiere at 10 p.m. Thursday, February 18.

The hourlong debut episode will be followed by two-hour Parts 2 and 3 starting at 9 p.m. Friday and Sunday, February 19 and 21.

NBCUniversal

NBC was short on details about the docuseries but said The Widower goes behind the scenes of one of the country’s most confounding murder investigations, revealing a tale of evil and a tireless quest for justice in real time. It features unprecedented and exclusive access to the alleged killer playing cat-and-mouse not just with investigators, but with Dateline’s cameras.

Dateline NBC’s David Corvo serves as senior executive producer of The Widower, and Liz Cole is the executive producer. Dan Slepian is the supervising producer, and Paul Ryan is senior producer.