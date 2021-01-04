‘The Waltons’ Cast To Bring In New Year For ‘Stars In The House’

Don’t say “Good night, John-Boy” just yet. The cast of The Waltons will come together for the first Stars in the House reunion of 2021.

Nearly every one of the surviving original cast members will join Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley for the January 7 episode of the Actors Fund benefit series on YouTube. Set for the virtual get-together are Richard Thomas (John-Boy Walton), Michael Learned (Olivia Walton), Mary Beth McDonough (Erin Walton), Eric Scott (Ben Walton), Kami Cotler (Elizabeth Walton) and Judy Norton (Mary Ellen Walton). That leaves just two absentee brothers: Jon Walmsley, who played Jason Walton, and David W. Harper, who played Jim-Bob Walton.

The cast is expected to reminisce about their time on the iconic 1970s family drama and answer fan questions.

The Waltons actors are the latest to appear on the YouTube series that raises money for the Covid-19 efforts of the Actors Fund. Previous reunions include Knots Landing, Melrose Place, Frasier, Glee, SCTV and the Broadway casts of Spring Awakening, Rent, A Chorus Line and The Full Monty, among others.

The Stars in the House Waltons reunion is set for 8 p.m. Thursday on the Stars in the House YouTube channel and at starsinthehouse.com.