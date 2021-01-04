‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’ Tops Capri Hollywood Awards Including Best Picture; Sophia Loren, Anthony Hopkins Capture Acting Honors

Aaron Sorkin’s acclaimed and increasingly relevant political drama The Trial of the Chicago 7, which revolves around the raucous trial of a group of protesters accused of disrupting the 1968 Chicago Democratic Convention, took a leading four awards including best picture at the just concluded 25th annual Capri, Hollywood – The International Film Festival. If past winners at this Italian fest are any indication, the victories should give the Netflix film a boost stateside during Oscar season.

The DreamWorks production, originally put in motion 14 years ago by Steven Spielberg and written and directed by Sorkin, was originally set to be released by Paramount before the coronavirus pandemic turned the exhibition business on its heels and shut theaters — especially in key cities like New York and Los Angeles. It premiered on Netflix in October.

The film also took Capri awards for Sacha Baron Cohen as best supporting actor, film editing and a special “American Artist of the Year” honor for Frank Langella.

“The Life Ahead” Netflix

Netflix, which scored 13 awards overall, also can claim three for its Italian-language film The Life Ahead including the best actress prize for Sophia Loren in her return to a major leading role; best adapted screenplay; and best song for Diane Warren’s “Io Si Seen.” Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor for his moving portrayal of a man slipping into dementia in Sony Pictures Classics’ The Father, while Amanda Seyfried took best supporting actress for another Netflix title, Mank, which also won for cinematography and production design. Chloé Zhao won the best director award for Searchlight’s Nomadland, continuing that film’s streak of early wins on the awards circuit.

“The Father” Sean Gleason/Sony Pictures Classics

Lee Daniels’ upcoming The United States vs. Billie Holiday also won three awards. The film — another Paramount-intended theatrical release heading instead to a streamer, reportedly Hulu — won producers of the year for Daniels and Tucker Tooley along with a couple of sound awards. A24’s Korean immigrant family drama Minari won best original screenplay and best music score. Disney/Pixar’s Soul took animated feature, and SPC’s The Truffle Hunters was best documentary. Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods grabbed the ensemble prize.

Last year’s two top Capri winners, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, both went on to 10 Oscar nominations each including Best Picture, while eventual acting Oscar winners Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and Laura Dern all won the same awards earlier in the season at Capri.

The honors were announced Monday by Tony Renis, alongside the Capri, Hollywood board that includes producers Mark Canton and Marina Cicogna, Oscar winners Bille August, Bobby Moresco, Dante Ferretti and Francesca Lo Schiavo, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Nick Vallelonga (Green Book) and Gianni Quaranta, as well as Terry Gilliam, Michael Radford and Enrico Vanzina.

Here is the complete winners list:

Picture

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Director

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Actor

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Actress

Sophia Loren (The Life Ahead)

Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Supporting Actress

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Original Screenplay

Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)

Adapted Screenplay

The Life Ahead (Edoardo Ponti)

Animated Feature

Soul (Pixar)

Documentary Feature

The Truffle Hunters (Sony Classics)

International Feature

Notturno (Italy)

Cinematography

Mank (Erik Messerschmidt)

Costume Design

Waiting for The Barbarians (Carlo Poggioli)

Film Editing

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Makeup and Hairstyling

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Anouck Sullivan, Sarah Hindsgaul, Adam Bailey)

Original Score

Minari (Emile Mosseri)

Original Song

“Io Si Seen” (The Life Ahead) — Diane Warren, Laura Pausiniand Niccolo’ Agliardi

Production Design

Mank (Donald Graham Burt)

Sound Editing

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Sound Mixing

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Visual Effects

Tenet

Capri Best Ensemble Cast Award 2020

Da 5 Bloods (Netfix)

Capri Producers of The Year Award 2020

Tucker Tooley, Lee Daniels (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Capri Italian-American Artist of The Year

Frank Langella (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Capri King of Comedy Award 2020

Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)