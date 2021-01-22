‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Names Colin Elzie As Head Writer

EXCLUSIVE: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has found its new head writer.

The NBC late-night variety series has named Colin Elzie, who has worked on the show since 2016, to the position.

He took the job at the end of last year, after Rebecca Drysdale left in November.

Elzie has been a writer since 2016 on the show and a supervising sketch writer since 2018. He has written or had a hand in writing sketches including Can You Feel It? with Kim Kardashian, Cue Card Cold Read with Robert Downey Jr., Courtesy of the Gentleman at the Bar with Brad Pitt and Don’t Stop Believin’ with Will Ferrell.

Prior to joining The Tonight Show, UC Berkeley-grad Elzie was a writer on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Elzie’s promotion also comes after Jamie Granet-Bederman was named as showrunner of the series last fall. Last year, Fallon also struck a contract extension with NBC to continue hosting the show with his previous deal running through to the end of 2021.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is produced by Universal Television and Broadway Video with Lorne Michaels as exec producer.