‘The Son In Law’ Comedy From Ajay Sahgal, Jake Kasdan & Melvin Mar In Works At ABC

EXCLUSIVE: ABC is developing The Son In Law, a single-camera comedy written and executive produced by Ajay Sahgal (The Carmichael Show) and executive produced by Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, the duo behind such series as ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat and Disney+’s upcoming Doogie Kealoha, M.D. 20th Television, where are Kasdan and Mar are based, is the studio, with Kasdan’s The Detective Agency producing.

In The Son of Law, a salt of the earth man finds himself seeking the approval of his new fiancé’s sophisticated parents, even as he remains a difficult-to-impress father-in-law to his daughter’s husband.

Sahgal wrote and executive produced the 2018 CBS comedy pilot Pandas In New York. He also was a co-executive producer on NBC’s The Carmichael Show, produced by 20th TV, and a consulting producer on Netflix’s Merry Happy Whatever. He is repped by 3 Arts and attorney Warren Dern.