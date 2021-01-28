Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman’ Casts Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry And Sanjeev Bhaskar

It seems like forever, but the wait is about to an end. The highly-anticipated Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s popular comic book series The Sandman is coming together. Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry and Sanjeev Bhaskar have been set to star in the dark fantasy series based on the DC comics.

The series is described as a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven”. The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he tries to fix all the cosmic and human mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.

Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey’s Anatomy) will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Gaiman and David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation). Gaiman, Goyer and Heinberg are also co-writers on the project.

“For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I’m unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality,” said Gaiman in a statement. “I can’t wait until the people out there get to see what we’ve been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there.”

He added, “This is astonishing, and I’m so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality.”

The Sandman adds to Gaiman’s list of fantasy series based on his work. He also created the comics for Amazon’s Good Omens, Starz’s American Gods and Lucifer which is now on Netflix.

Read the character descriptions below.

Tom Sturridge is Dream , Lord of Dreaming

, Lord of Dreaming Gwendoline Christie is Lucifer , Ruler of Hell

, Ruler of Hell Vivienne Acheampong is Lucienne , chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream’s realm

, chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream’s realm Boyd Holbrook is The Corinthian , an escaped nightmare who wishes to taste all that the world has in store

, an escaped nightmare who wishes to taste all that the world has in store Charles Dance is Roderick Burgess , Charlatan, blackmailer and magician

, Charlatan, blackmailer and magician Asim Chaudry is Abel and Sanjeev Bhaskar is Cain, the first victim and the first predator, residents and loyal subjects of the Dream Realm

An adaptation of The Sandman has been gestating for some time. Initially, it was set to be a feature film directed by and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. He ended up stepping down after creative differences. Gaiman and Goyer were also involved in the film adaptation.