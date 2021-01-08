‘The Rookie’: Camille Guaty Joins ABC Drama As Recurring In Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Daytime Divas alumna Camille Guaty is set for a multi-episode arc on ABC’s The Rookie.

Guaty will play Sandra De la Cruz, a businesswoman with nefarious connections who has been the target of a murder attempt. Her character will be introduced in the Sunday, January 17 episode titled “La Fiera.”

Created by Alexi Hawley, The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department.

The show, which also stars Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin, Melissa O’Neil and Eric Winter, is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Signature.

Hawley exec produces with Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross and Terence Paul Winter.

Guaty is known for her starring role on VH1’s dramedy series Daytime Divas, where she played Nina, an award-winning journalist and one of the five co-hosts on the popular talk show, “The Lunch Hour.” She can most recently be seen guest starring on The Good Doctor, as well as in Netflix film Nappily Ever After, directed by Haiffaa Al Mansour, and A Futile And Stupid Gesture, a biopic on Doug Kennedy, the man who started National Lampoon, where Guaty plays his wife. Guaty is repped by Impression Entertainment and APA.