A cast member’s case of Covid-19 has shut down production for The Real Housewives of New York series on Bravo . It’s the second shutdown for the New York version of the show, and follows similar halts to two other series in the franchise, Real Housewives of Atlanta and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Both stopped in late fall.

Production for the New York series was scaled back in October because of a crew member contracting the coronavirus. There was a two-week quarantine that followed.

The unidentified cast member is said to have mild symptoms of the disease. The discovery of the positive case stopped plans for a roadtrip to update New York that would cap the season. That trip is now described as “postponed.”