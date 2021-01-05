‘The Prom’s Nico Greetham Signs With A3 Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE: Nico Greetham, most recently seen in Netflix’s The Prom, has signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation.

Greetham portrayed Nick Boomer in the Ryan Murphy-directed The Prom, released earlier this month on Netflix, alongside Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington, James Corden and Andrew Rannells. His other recent film credits, all premiering in 2020, include Adam Rehmeier’s Dinner in America, Nina May’s First Lady and Jonathan Wysocki’s Dramarama.

Greetham was a finalist on the tenth season of Fox’s hit competition series So You Think You Can Dance. After the SYTYCD tour ended, Greetham relocated to New York for his Broadway debut, where he played the role of Darcy/Jojo in Disney’s hit Broadway show, Newsies.

Other credits include Power Rangers Ninja Steel, Into the Dark, NCIS, The Thundermans, Glee and General Hospital.

Greetham continues to be repped by Independent Artist Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.