Luke Evans Series ‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’ Becomes ITV’s Best New Drama Launch In Five Years

The Pembrokeshire Murders, Luke Evans’ drama on a murder investigation in Wales, has helped British broadcaster ITV to some of its best drama ratings in years.

Made by Bodyguard and Line Of Duty producer World Productions, the three-part series debuted on Monday with 6.3M viewers in the key 9PM battleground, according to overnight figures supplied by overnights.tv.

The Pembrokeshire Murders comfortably won its slot and, according to ITV, it was the network’s biggest new drama series launch since The Durrells in April 2016. It was also the biggest audience for any ITV drama since Vera in 2018.

Evans plays police officer Steve Wilkins in the drama, which depicts the pursuit of a cold-blooded serial killer and is based on true-crime book Catching the Bullseye Killer, written by Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins and ITV News journalist Jonathan Hill.

The show continues on ITV tonight. It is co-produced by BritBox, which has the rights to premiere the series in the U.S. and Canada.