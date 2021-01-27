The Paley Center Introduces Event & Quarterly Series To Examine Media’s Role In Combating Antisemitism

The Paley Center has announced efforts to open up the conversation about the impact media has in fighting the rise of antisemitism and Holocaust denial.

Starting at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, which is International Holocaust Remembrance Day,The Paley Center will host The Media’s Role In Combating Holocaust Denial, Misinformation, and Antisemitism event. The discussion, which will stream on the Paley Center’s dedicated channel on Verizon Media’s Yahoo Entertainment, features panelists including Vice President of Content Policy for Facebook Monika Bickert; Director of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum Sara Bloomfield; Former Tel Aviv Bureau Chief and NBC News and Anchor Martin Fletcher.

Holocaust Survivor Eva Schloss; Executive Vice President of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany Greg Schneider. Journalist Paula Zahn will moderate the discussion. The discussion will be moderated by renowned journalist Paula Zahn.

In addition to the International Holocaust Remembrance Day event, the Paley Center announced its quarterly PaleyImpact series. The newly announced series will tackle how media shapes influence in combating the rise of antisemitism and bring together a number of prominent leaders from journalism, entertainment, public policy, culture and sports. PaleyImpact seeks to shine a light on how media – in all its forms – can educate, inform and provide a solution to hatred. This PaleyImpact series was made possible by generous support from Aryeh and Elana Bourkoff and Shari Redstone, recognizing this issue’s vital importance.

“The media plays a crucial role in educating the public about the Holocaust and combating misinformation that spreads antisemitism and Holocaust denial,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “The Paley Center, through its PaleyImpact series, is proud to convene these influential and respected leaders to shine a light on this most important topic in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.”