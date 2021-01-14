‘The Pack’ Canceled At Amazon After One Season

Amazon has canceled canine competition series The Pack after one season.

The streamer has decided against renewing the series, which was hosted by Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and her dog Lucy, for a second season.

It comes after the ten-part series debuted in November.

People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) condemned the show, saying that “animals are individuals – not props for movies and TV shows” but an Amazon spokeswoman said that the charity’s statement did not influence the cancelation decision.

The show, which was described as The Amazing Race with dogs, was produced by eOne-owned Naked and Afraid producer Renegade 83 and Amazon Studios.

It featured twelve teams of dogs and their humans on an epic adventure across multiple continents. In each locale, the human and dog duos went through a series of challenges, designed with a team of accredited veterinarians and certified dog experts that also accompany the group on their journey.

The winning duo received a $500,000 prize with an additional $250,000 going to an animal charity of their choice. Amazon has also donated $250,000 during filming to multiple charities and animal rescue organizations in each country, helping to pay it forward to dogs and those who love them around the world.

It was Vonn’s first major hosting gig; she is widely considered one of the greatest skiers of all time, having won four World Cup overall championships as well as the gold medal in downhill at the 2010 Winter Olympics, the first one for an American woman. Her dog Lucy is a Cavalier King Charles.

Former Survivor showrunner Jay Bienstock exec produced alongside Jay Renfroe and David Garfinkle of Renegade 83.

The Wrap was the first to report the cancelation.