‘The Office’ Releases Never-Seen Cold Open As Promo For Show’s Peacock Move

Peacock

NBC’s Peacock streaming service had a New Year’s Day surprise treat for fans of The Office: a never-seen cold open, marking the show’s move from Netflix to its new streaming home.

The five-minute, unaired cold open was cut for time from the 2013 series finale. The open is an elaborate plan to convince Dwight that he’s living in The Matrix. Jim, Pam, a trained black cat, and security guard Hank are all in on the stunt.

The Office is now streaming on Peacock, with the first two seasons available for free, and Seasons 3-9 available to Premium subscribers.

Watch the cold open below.

