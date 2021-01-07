Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Facebook Blocks Donald Trump’s Account “Indefinitely And For At Least The Next Two Weeks” For Inciting Violence

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Loki' Creator Michael Waldron Tapped To Write Kevin Feige's 'Star Wars' Movie As Part Of New Deal With Disney
Read the full story

‘The Office’ Takes Victory Lap, ‘The Mandalorian’ Surges In Nielsen Streaming Ranks

From left, Rainn Wilson, Steve Carell and Jenna Fischer at a 2006 TCA panel for NBC's "The Office." More than a decade after it began airing, the show has become a streaming juggernaut. , AP Photo/Rene Macura

The Office, which now streams exclusively on NBCUniversal’s Peacock, gained momentum in its final days on Netflix, according to the latest U.S. streaming numbers from Nielsen.

The sitcom finished No. 1 for the period of December 7 to 13, with more than 1.2 billion minutes of streaming. It was the seventh No. 1 finish for the show since Nielsen initiated the streaming chart last summer. The rankings measure only streaming on a TV screen, and are released after a lengthy delay by agreement with the services being measured.

While Netflix once again dominated the chart, Disney’s The Mandalorian surged to the No. 2 spot as the next-to-last episode of its second season hit Disney+. The show’s finish was its best to date, with about 1 million minutes of total viewing.

New entries in the rankings (see the full top 10 below) include Manhunt: Deadly Games, which came in fifth after releasing a second season, and No. 9 Big Mouth, whose fourth season just hit Netflix.

As the weekly rankings start to reflect the Christmas-New Year’s period, overall viewing should perk up, especially with HBO Max releasing Wonder Woman 1984 and Peacock starting to stream The Office. Thus far, Nielsen has said it tracks only Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney+.

The Office (192 episodes, 1.3B minutes)

The Mandalorian (15 eps., 1B min.)

Virgin River (20 eps., 948M min.)

The Crown (40 eps., 932M min.)

Manhunt: Deadly Games (10 eps., 827M min.)

Supernatural (327 eps., 774M min.)

Grey’s Anatomy (365 eps., 698M min.)

Criminal Minds (277 eps., 681M min.)

Big Mouth (39 eps., 622M min.)

Schitt’s Creek (80 eps., 621M min.)

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad