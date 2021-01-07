‘The Office’ Takes Victory Lap, ‘The Mandalorian’ Surges In Nielsen Streaming Ranks

From left, Rainn Wilson, Steve Carell and Jenna Fischer at a 2006 TCA panel for NBC's "The Office." More than a decade after it began airing, the show has become a streaming juggernaut. ,

The Office, which now streams exclusively on NBCUniversal’s Peacock, gained momentum in its final days on Netflix, according to the latest U.S. streaming numbers from Nielsen.

The sitcom finished No. 1 for the period of December 7 to 13, with more than 1.2 billion minutes of streaming. It was the seventh No. 1 finish for the show since Nielsen initiated the streaming chart last summer. The rankings measure only streaming on a TV screen, and are released after a lengthy delay by agreement with the services being measured.

While Netflix once again dominated the chart, Disney’s The Mandalorian surged to the No. 2 spot as the next-to-last episode of its second season hit Disney+. The show’s finish was its best to date, with about 1 million minutes of total viewing.

New entries in the rankings (see the full top 10 below) include Manhunt: Deadly Games, which came in fifth after releasing a second season, and No. 9 Big Mouth, whose fourth season just hit Netflix.

As the weekly rankings start to reflect the Christmas-New Year’s period, overall viewing should perk up, especially with HBO Max releasing Wonder Woman 1984 and Peacock starting to stream The Office. Thus far, Nielsen has said it tracks only Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney+.

The Office (192 episodes, 1.3B minutes)

The Mandalorian (15 eps., 1B min.)

Virgin River (20 eps., 948M min.)

The Crown (40 eps., 932M min.)

Manhunt: Deadly Games (10 eps., 827M min.)

Supernatural (327 eps., 774M min.)

Grey’s Anatomy (365 eps., 698M min.)

Criminal Minds (277 eps., 681M min.)

Big Mouth (39 eps., 622M min.)

Schitt’s Creek (80 eps., 621M min.)