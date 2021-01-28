‘The Nevers’: Philippa Goslett Named As Showrunner Of HBO Sci-Fi Drama Following Joss Whedon’s Departure

Philippa Goslett, the British filmmaker behind features Mary Magdalene and How To Talk To Girls At Parties, has taken over showrunning duties for HBO sci-fi drama The Nevers.

She replaces Joss Whedon, who exited the series in November, after he said that the physical challenges of making such a “huge” show was more than he could handle “without the work beginning to suffer”.

It marks Goslett’s first major television gig, having previously developed projects for FX, the BBC and Channel 4. Other film credits include Robert Pattinson-fronted Little Ashes.

She will also exec produce alongside Jane Espenson, Doug Petrie, Ilene S. Landress, Bernadette Caulfield. Whedon remains credited as creator and exec producer.

The drama, which follows a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies and a mission that might change the world, will air later this year. It was handed a straight-to-series order by the premium cable network in summer 2018.

The Nevers was to mark the first TV series for Whedon since he co-created ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the first solely created by him since the cult 2009 Fox drama Dollhouse. Before that he created the hit Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Firefly, both of which developed a devoted following that remains strong. Buffy also spawned a successful spinoff series, Angel.

Co-written by Whedon and Buffy alums Jane Espenson and Doug Petrie, The Nevers stars Laura Donnelly (Outlander) as the lead, Olivia Williams (Miss Austen Regrets), James Norton (Grantchester), Tom Riley (Dark Heart), Ann Skelly (Death and Nightingales), Ben Chaplin (The Children Act), Pip Torrens (The Crown), Zackary Momoh (Seven Seconds), Amy Manson (Torchwood), Nick Frost (Fighting With My Family), Rochelle Neil (Death in Paradise), Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark) and Denis O’Hare (This Is Us).

Goslett is represented by Casarotto Ramsay, UTA, and Gang Tyre.