‘The Muppet Show’ Heads To Disney+

All five seasons of The Muppet Show are heading to Disney+. In addition to the first three seasons of the iconic series, Seasons 4 and 5, which have never previously been released on home entertainment, will begin streaming February 19. You can watch a preview clip below.

Disney+

The Muppets are among the most recognizable characters in the Disney IP library. The Muppet Show joins the Disney+ Muppets collection including movies, shorts, and hit series Muppets Now.

Created by Jim Henson, The Muppet Show stars Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, the Swedish Chef, and more in a groundbreaking twist on the classic variety show, blending original songs, sketch comedy, and guest stars.

Originally premiering in 1976, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars stopped by The Muppet Show including Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly, and Mark Hammill.

“It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more,” said Kermit the Frog. “Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.”