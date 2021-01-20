‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Starts Production On Season 4

Amazon Studios’ Emmy-winning comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel today started filming its fourth season in New York following industry Covid protocols as well as local health guidelines.

The show’s entire series regular cast, led by Rachel Brosnahan, is coming back.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and HBO’s Succession were two marquee New York-based series whose new seasons were supposed to start production in late spring-early summer 2020 but were pushed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Succession started filming its third season last month.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which had long been targeting a January Season 4 start, went through a lengthy pre-production, which was used for building new sets and creating new costumes. Maisel star Brosnahan posted a photo from her first costume fitting in September.

Series creator/executive producer Amy Sherman Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino have previously said that they will rely less on extras in Season 4 for safety reasons amid the pandemic and lean more on CGI to retain the rich visual feel of the show, known for employing hundreds of background performers in some scenes.