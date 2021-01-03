Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Unveils Lineup Of New Characters On Instagram

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Midseason/Winter 2021 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Read the full story

Mark Hamill “Literally Speechless” After ‘The Mandalorian’s Ming-Na Wen Praises ‘Star Wars’ Legend

Courtesy of Mega

Mulan icon and The Mandalorian actress Ming-Na Wen took to Twitter on New Year’s Eve to praise Star Wars legend Mark Hamill on the Emmy-winning Disney+ series after he made a very memorable cameo in the Season 2 finale that is still on people’s minds.

Wen retweeted Hamill’s excitement for seeing fan reactions to his appearance in the season finale. “You (& Luke) have been immensely inspirational & impactful to my childhood & as an adult,” she wrote. “To have shared a scene with you in @themandalorian is truly one of the biggest highlight, not just in my career, but in my life. Thank you. 😍❤️ Your fan always, Ming-Na aka Fennec.”

Hamill responded with equal praise: “So this happened & I’m literally speechless, other than to say: the pleasure was all mine @MingNa! Much❤️, Mar🐫 @themandalorian #YoureNotSoBadYourself.”

She responded, “I’ve reached nerd nirvana. Gotta say, this Is WAY cooler than the time Steven Tyler spilled red wine on my arm and wiped it off with cocktail napkins at a party.”

Hamill’s appearance as the iconic Luke Skywalker in the season finale of The Mandalorian is just one of many moments in the series that fueled fan excitement. During the end credits, Wen’s Fennec makes an appearance alongside Star Wars fave Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). After the two take over Jabba the Hut’s palace, a title card pops up that says: “THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT…. COMING DECEMBER 2021”. Morrison and Wen are set to appear in the upcoming spinoff The Book of Boba Fett which is set to premiere in December 2021. Robert Rodriguez will serve as executive producer, along with Favreau and Dave Filoni. Who knows? Maybe Hamill will make another cameo alongside Wen in the spinoff.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad