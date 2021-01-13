‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ To Air Live Show On Inauguration Day

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Colbert will host a live edition of The Late Show following Joe Biden’s inauguration as President.

The CBS show will go live at 11:35pm on Wednesday January 20 following the day’s events.

It marks the latest live show for the late-night series, which, as a result of the current political atmosphere and civil unrest, has been going live more than it has done in recent years. It marks The Late Show’s 42nd live broadcast since Colbert took over in 2015.

Last week, Colbert went live “unexpectedly” following the chaos in the Capitol when a mob attacked the seat of power, saying that January 6 was a “horrifying” day that would go down in U.S. history.

Joining the live show are Pod Save America hosts Jon Lovett, Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor, who previously worked for President Barack Obama. There will also be a special musical performance by Peter CottonTale, Chance The Rapper and Cynthia Erivo featuring the Chicago Children’s Choir, Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra and Kofi Lost.

Earlier that evening, CBS will be one of a number of broadcasters airing a special inauguration day show hosted by Tom Hanks. Celebrating America will include appearances from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and will feature performances by Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons and longtime Democratic Party supporter Jon Bon Jovi.