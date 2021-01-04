‘The Late Late Show’ & ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Return To Remote Filming Due To Covid-19 Surge

James Corden is getting back into his garage and Jimmy Kimmel is staying at home as surging Covid-19 numbers on the west coast continues to impact production.

CBS’ The Late Late Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live! – the two LA-based late-night shows – are filming remotely from today.

This comes after the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urged the film and TV industry to consider pausing production for a few weeks during the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases throughout the county. L.A. County surpassed 800,000 total coronavirus cases with Mayor Eric Garcetti noting that a person is getting infected every six seconds.

The Late Late Show is moving from Television City to the Brit’s garage, while Kimmel is moving from the El Capitan Theater to Kimmel’s home. Conan, which has been filming at the Largo comedy club, is not back this week.

Kimmel, who is welcoming Gwyneth Paltrow, Machine Gun Kelly and The Bachelor star Matt James on to his remote show tonight, will film remotely for the next two weeks. No word as yet how long Corden will remain in his garage.

The New York-based late-night shows including The Tonight Show, The Late Show and Late Night with Seth Meyers return to their socially distanced sets as they have for the last few months.