‘The Last Kingdom’ Producer Jessica Pope Joins Sweden’s Mopar Studios From Carnival Films

Jessica Pope, the co-executive producer of Netflix’s The Last Kingdom at Carnival Films, has joined Sweden’s Mopar Studios as its creative director, drama.

Pope has worked at Carnival for the past four years, joining the NBCUniversal company from BBC Studios. During that time, she has worked on Season 4 and 5 of The Last Kingdom, while her previous credits include The Musketeers.

London-based Pope will join Mopar on February 1 and will report to COO William Diskay. She will be responsible for leading Mopar’s creative vision, as well as overseeing production.

Mopar’s credits include Viaplay original Rig 45, while Deadline understands that the company has recently been shooting on a project titled Red Election. It is making the series with Subotica and it is a co-production between Nordic Entertainment Group and A&E Networks. Described as a cunningly plotted, fast-paced thriller set in the UK and Denmark, Red Election is directed by Jill Robertson and Paul Murphy.

Diskay said: “Jessica is one of the most sought-after talents in British television, with extensive experience across all areas of production and a string of international hits under her belt. Her appointment is an important cornerstone of Mopar’s growth strategy and ambition to drive English-language drama that has broad global appeal.”

Pope added: “The European drama market is currently experiencing a golden period of stand-out television drama and I look forward to becoming a part of that community and contributing to its continuing success.”