‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off’: Daisy Ridley & James McAvoy Among Stars Signed Up For Charity Series

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer
Channel 4/Love Productions

British broadcaster Channel 4 has unveiled an impressive line-up for the celebrity version of The Great British Bake Off, which is made to support Stand Up To Cancer fundraising efforts.

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley and Atonement star James McAvoy are among those booked for The Great Celebrity Bake Off, a five-part series that will premiere in the spring in the UK.

Other stars include athlete Dame Kelly Holmes, comedian John Bishop, TV host Stacey Dooley, comedian Tom Allen, comedian David Baddiel, Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall, YouTuber KSI, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, author Philippa Perry, broadcaster Nick Grimshaw, comedian Rob Beckett, singer Alexandra Burke, TV host Anneka Rice, actor Reece Shearsmith, musician Dizzee Rascal, musician Anne-Marie, singer Nadine Coyle and comedian Katherine Ryan.

Sarah Lazenby, Channel 4’s outgoing head of formats and features, said, “What we all need right now is more joy. Bake Off is serving up yet another dollop of fun courtesy of some very willing celebrities. We can’t promise a huge helping of baking inspiration, but we can deliver some much-needed laughs.”

Bake Off is a Love Productions series and the executive producers are Richard McKerrow, Letty Kavanagh, and Kieran Smith.

