‘The Equalizer’ Teaser: Queen Latifah Protects The Defenseless In Teaser For CBS Series

Queen Latifah makes her debut as an under-the-radar crime fighter in the teaser for CBS’s The Equalizer.

The teaser, which dropped on Saturday, unveils the secret life of Latifah’s Robyn McCall. When Robyn’s daughter asks her about abrupt departure from work, Robyn shares the ever-popular nonanswer: “It’s complicated.” However, clips of Robyn protecting herself and others from dangerous situations prove otherwise.

Robyn’s daughter, however isn’t the only one seeking to learn more about her new side gig. Chris Noth’s William Bishop warns that the CIA is also on the hunt for answers as Robyn takes on a new, dangerous lifestyle. While Latifah’s Robyn hesitates to answer questions about why she’s decided to be a new hero, she knows exactly who she is and isn’t afraid to share it.

“I’m the one you call when you can’t call 911,” Robyn says confidently to a curious girl.

The Equalizer, a reimagining of the classic series with Edward Woodward, is set to premiere on February 7, after the Super Bowl. The cast also includes Lorraine Toussaint as Viola “Aunt Vi” Marsette, Tory Kittles as Det. Marcus Dante, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira as Melody Bayani and Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah.

Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim (co-creator of the original “Equalizer” TV series that ran on CBS for four seasons), Shakim Compere and director Liz Friedlander (EP on pilot only) are executive producers for Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios.

Watch the teaser below.