Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

CAA Signs Scribe Michael Mitnick Of Upcoming MGM Series ‘Dial M For Murder’ & Amblin Pic ‘The Light Of Days’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘The Deuce’ Actor Thaddeus Street Joins Cast Of Pandemic Thriller ‘The Survivalist’

By Andreas Wiseman, Tom Grater

Thaddeus Street
Thaddeus Street Bill Gray

EXCLUSIVE: The Deuce actor Thaddeus Street has joined the cast of thriller The Survivalist, starring John Malkovich (Billions), Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Vikings) and Ruby Modine (Shameless).

The Yale Productions thriller recently wrapped in the Tri-state area.

Jon Keeyes directed the movie from an original script by Matthew Rogers. It takes place a year and a half after the fall of civilization from a virus outbreak. A former FBI agent (Meyers) is forced to protect a young woman, who is immune to the disease, from a dangerous gang hunting her led by a psychopath who believes he’s going to use her to save the world (Malkovich).

Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman are producing the film via their Yale Productions banner alongside Keeyes. Executive producers and financiers include Michael J. Rothstein, Roman Kopelevich, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, Michael Barnett, Rob Dubar, Peter Anske, Lee Broda, Joel Michaely, Gregory Ruden, Michael and Jackie Palkovicz, and Bill Green.

Red Sea Media is handling international sales.

Street’s credits include Tribeca entry DC Noir, which was written and directed by George Pelecanos (The Wire), and drama Paradise City by John M Lopez. He is repped by Jeff Witjas at APA and Sean Mik’ael Butler at Cultivate Entertainment Partners.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad