‘The Deuce’ Actor Thaddeus Street Joins Cast Of Pandemic Thriller ‘The Survivalist’

EXCLUSIVE: The Deuce actor Thaddeus Street has joined the cast of thriller The Survivalist, starring John Malkovich (Billions), Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Vikings) and Ruby Modine (Shameless).

The Yale Productions thriller recently wrapped in the Tri-state area.

Jon Keeyes directed the movie from an original script by Matthew Rogers. It takes place a year and a half after the fall of civilization from a virus outbreak. A former FBI agent (Meyers) is forced to protect a young woman, who is immune to the disease, from a dangerous gang hunting her led by a psychopath who believes he’s going to use her to save the world (Malkovich).

Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman are producing the film via their Yale Productions banner alongside Keeyes. Executive producers and financiers include Michael J. Rothstein, Roman Kopelevich, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, Michael Barnett, Rob Dubar, Peter Anske, Lee Broda, Joel Michaely, Gregory Ruden, Michael and Jackie Palkovicz, and Bill Green.

Red Sea Media is handling international sales.

Street’s credits include Tribeca entry DC Noir, which was written and directed by George Pelecanos (The Wire), and drama Paradise City by John M Lopez. He is repped by Jeff Witjas at APA and Sean Mik’ael Butler at Cultivate Entertainment Partners.